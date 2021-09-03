Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,664,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $793,720,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.21 and a 200 day moving average of $470.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

