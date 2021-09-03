Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

Shares of AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.92.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

