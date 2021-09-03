Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.60.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

