Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.05. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

