Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontline by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Frontline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 25,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,746. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.35.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

