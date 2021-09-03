Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.18. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

