Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have commented on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

