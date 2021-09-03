Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 101,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,273. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

