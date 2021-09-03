Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce sales of $154.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,458.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $482,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,910 shares of company stock worth $8,025,607. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $14,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 160,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 92.57. Datto has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

