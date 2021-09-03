Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.86. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,279. Entegris has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.