Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equillium by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equillium by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equillium by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.60. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

