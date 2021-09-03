Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.