Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report sales of $501.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.80 million. National Vision reported sales of $485.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 82.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in National Vision by 1.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 691,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $60.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.