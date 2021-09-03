Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 97,279.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 983,747 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 787,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 520,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

