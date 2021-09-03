Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $38,531,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,623. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

