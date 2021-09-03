Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target at C$50.50

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP.UN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$51.92 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$38.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.