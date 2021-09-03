Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target at $27.93

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

