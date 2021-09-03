Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $120.41

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

