Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $66.50

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 678,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

