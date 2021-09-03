Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $139.07

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.00. 1,352,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,839. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

