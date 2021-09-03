Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Target Price at GBX 232.86

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON MRO traded up GBX 4.26 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 188.50 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,954,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,840. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.28. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

