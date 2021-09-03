Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Target Price at $70.13

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.13.

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SF opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

