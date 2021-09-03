Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avanti Energy Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanti Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Avanti Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shares of AVN opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$96.45 million and a PE ratio of -27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.14. Avanti Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 50.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

