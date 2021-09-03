BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $94.02 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

