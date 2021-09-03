BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DOOO traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

