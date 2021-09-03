BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.83 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.83, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BRP stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

