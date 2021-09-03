BTIG Research Increases Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $290.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

IIPR opened at $249.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,644. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

