BTIG Research Increases Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $290.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.
IIPR opened at $249.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,644. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
