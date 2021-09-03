Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $172,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $5,339,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

