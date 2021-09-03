Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,270,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,000 shares of company stock worth $93,355,220. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $397.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

