Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $64.60 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

