Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $352.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE:BURL traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

