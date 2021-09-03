Burney Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

