Burney Co. Sells 363 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.85 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

