Burney Co. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

