C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report sales of $7.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $9.80 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $44.13. 511,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,735,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

