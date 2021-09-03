Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.17 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

LON:CNE opened at GBX 196.90 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £983.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.47.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

