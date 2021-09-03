Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

