Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CL King raised Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

CAL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,267. The firm has a market cap of $962.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

