Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 224,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $8,065,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

