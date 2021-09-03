Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $6.71

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 2,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $527.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.