Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 804.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

