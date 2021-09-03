Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.81.

NYSE:CPT opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $126.61.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

