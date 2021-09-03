Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $171.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.44. 608,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,128,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

