Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $46.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. 31,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $50.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

