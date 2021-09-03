Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The company has a market cap of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

