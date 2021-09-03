Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

CTLP traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $777.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

