Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 10,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $771.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

