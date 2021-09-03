Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.53

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 57269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.