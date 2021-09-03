Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 1,564 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,165,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

