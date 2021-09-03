Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 692.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 359.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 239,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

